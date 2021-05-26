Protest flags, slogans, marches as farmers observe ‘black day’

New Delhi

Farmers agitating at the 3 Delhi border points raised black flags, shouted anti-government slogans, burnt effigies and took out protest marches as they observed ‘black day’ on Wed­n­esday to mark the completi­on of 6 months of their stir against the 3 Central agri laws. A brief ruckus was also reported from the Ghazipur protest site where farmers burnt an effigy of the central government amid heavy police deployment.

As part of their ‘black day’ protest, the farmers put up black flags and burnt effigies of government leaders at the border points — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — to register their protest against the laws and the Centre.

Delhi Police urged people not to hold gatherings due to the Covid-19 situation and the lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites. Senior farmer leader Avtar Singh Mehma said black flags have been hoisted not only at the protest sites but also in villages in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, adding villagers have put up black flags atop their houses as well as on their vehicles.

“Effigies of government leaders were burnt. This day is to reiterate the fact it has been six months since we have been protesting, but the government, which also completes seven years in office today, is not listening to us,” said Mehma.

At the Singhu border, protesters gathered at the Kajaria Tiles office, held meetings, and took out a march towards the stage. Farmer leader Kulwant Singh said, “The protesters took out a march carrying black flags. They burnt PM Modi’s effigy, raising slogans against the farm laws. “We are urging people to support farmers by putting black flag at their residence and other places,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the Centre to withdraw the laws by accepting the farmers’ demands, saying his party’s poll promise of passing a resolution against the laws in Assembly would be kept.