'Protecting people's lives is our priority': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after cancelling Kanwar Yatra

'Protecting people's lives is our priority," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as he cancelled the Kanwar Yatra for the year 2021. While speaking to India Today, the newly appointed CM said, "the decision to cancel this year's Kanwar Yatra in Uttarakhand was taken because saving lives during the Covid-19 pandemic is our priority."

The minister was in Delhi for a range of meetings with various Union ministers after the major cabinet reshuffle.

"People's security is our top priority. That's the reason why we cancelled the Kanwar Yatra even before the Supreme Court order. We will also inform the court about our stand," he said.

However, Dhami refused to comment whenn asked about the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to go ahead with the Kanwar Yatra.