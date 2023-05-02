PropTiger Report: Housing prices in India see 7% YoY surge in Q1 2023

Representational image | Unsplash

Mumbai: Housing prices in India have surged close to 7% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2023, according to the PropTiger report.

The report included the geographies of Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The report indicates that all the markets covered in the analysis showed an upward movement in average rates of new homes.

Mumbai witnessed 5% rise in realty prices in first quarter

During the three months, Mumbai witnessed an average rise of 5% in realty prices as compared to 10% appreciation in Bengaluru, which was highest in tier 1 cities and making it the market with the sharpest uptrend in property prices.

Pune and Ahmedabad were close behind this southern market in terms of price increase, with these markets witnessing an 8% and 7% rise in their average property rates, respectively.

The surge is due to rise in the cost of raw materials and labour, the growing demand for homes post-Covid, and the cessation of government-funded subsidy schemes in March this year.

Furthermore, while the Reserve Bank of India has taken a pause in hiking rates for now, inflation remains a concern, and the central bank may increase the benchmark lending rate in the next cycle, which could further amplify costs for the buyer because of increased borrowing costs on home loans.

Limited supply of right product leads to rise in price

Talking about the buying trends, the Head of Research, PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com Ankita Sood said, “Apart from a rise in input costs, limited supply of the right product and ready-to-move-in projects for the end-user has led to an upward push in prices.”

He said, “While the weighted average prices have grown by 6% year-on-year, in the March quarter, key micro-markets in cities of Gurugram, followed by Bengaluru have seen year-on-year growth of 13% and 10%, respectively. Given the current market trends of demand-supply mismatch, we expect property prices to continue to rise albeit within a close range, where the quality ready-to-move-in segment will trade at a premium.”

City YoY Change

Ahmedabad: 7%

Bangalore: 10%

Chennai: 1%

Delhi NCR: 6%

Hyderabad: 4%

Kolkata: 6%

Mumbai: 5%

Pune: 8%

India: 6%