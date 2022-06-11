Prophet row: 'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?', asks Mamata Banerjee on Howrah violence

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led ruling party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that certain political parties were behind the Howrah violence and asked "why should people suffer for BJP's sin?".

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots, but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP's sins?" Banerjee said in a tweet in Bengali.

"BJP has done the sin then why are they questioning us here? Nothing happened in Bengal. If it had happened here, I would've arrested them immediately," she further wrote on a FaceBook post.

"Today, the people here had to face this because of BJP. I request you on behalf of the people to spare them. This should not affect the brotherhood in the community. This should not cause any problems for the common man, and that is why I don't allow roadblocks or strikes," the chief minister added.

Notably, section 144 was imposed in Howrah after fresh clashes took place between police and a group of protestors at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah amid a row over the BJP spokesperson's derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Tear gas shells were used by the police to disperse the crowd as protesters pelted stones. Violent protests also broke out in Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in and around the stretches of National Highways and Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah has been extended till June 15.

Earlier on Friday, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders. A BJP office was vandalised and torched in Uluberia, Howrah district. People also held a protest at Dasnagar railway station on the Howrah-Kharagpur railway route.

While appealing for peace, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an urgent personal update from the Chief Secretary of the state over the worsening law and order situation in the state."Expect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators- they will not be spared," Dhankar tweeted.

