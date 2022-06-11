Prophet row: Violent protests in West Bengal continue for third consecutive day, 70 arrested so far | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Despite a request from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with folded hands that there should not be any violence in the state due to the ‘hate speech’ of the BJP leaders, incidents of fresh violence were seen in Panchla area in Howrah and also in Rejinagar in Murshidabad.

Bombs and stones were hurled at police in both the places and several houses were set on fire. Extra police was deployed in the areas and attempts were made to douse the fire. Tear gas was once again fired on Saturday by the police at both the places to disperse the crowd.

Section 144 is imposed in Howrah till June 14 and internet services have been suspended in both Howrah and Murshidabad till June 14.

Meanwhile, at least 70 people were arrested in connection with violence in Howrah district.

It can be noted that after the violence for continuous three days, Commissioner of Police of Howrah Commissionerate has been replaced and Praveen Tripathi is made the new CP and Swati Bhangalia is the new police super of Howrah.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots - but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP's sins?”

The third day of violence in Bengal is reminding people about the incidents of sporadic violence in the state after BJP said that they would implement CAA and NRC in Bengal.

Asked about the violence in the state despite a request from the Chief Minister, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the ‘silence’ of the administration raises questions about their support for the arson.

“Very soon, West Bengal will become the next Bangladesh. The present government is trying hard to make this place West Bangladesh. The police-administration is mere spectators to the vandalism and arson that is taking place for two days in a row. Their silence raises questions about their support for the arson. They had set fire in the state during the CAA protests in the same way,” said Ghosh.

On the other hand, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was earlier this day kept in ‘house arrest’ by the police after he was on the way to visit the place of violence in Howrah. He was arrested and sent to Lalbazar but was later released.

“The police wanted a written statement about where I wanted to go but as a citizen I have the right to go anywhere. I was kept under house arrest after I had denied giving any statement they denied me to leave the house. The CM is actually instigating the protestors. We requested the Governor to deploy central forces to curb the violence,” said Majumdar.

“Since June 09, in particular, there has been an awful administration failure that took no preventive and precautionary measures. Law breakers were allowed to have free for all. Only prompt exemplary action can be a deterrent. Over a month, the situation has been cause of concern,” tweeted Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.