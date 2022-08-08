Prophet row: SC grants interim protection to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar on FIRs over Nupur Sharma's remarks

Twitter/@navikakumar

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar from the multiple FIRs registered over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammed in a channel show and future FIRs which may be registered on the same matter.

A bench comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli passed this interim order while issuing notice on the writ plea filed by Kumar against the multiple complaints registered in various states over the remarks made in the channel show telecasted on May 26.

On July 19, 2022, SC had directed that no coercive steps be taken against now suspended-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the multiple FIRs registered in various states over her controversial remarks.

The bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, which has earlier refused to club all the FIR registered against her, had said that the same relief will cover any future FIR that may be registered or entertained against her.

(This is a developing story...)