Prophet row: More demolition likely in rampage incidents, warns Yogi govt

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

After razing down the properties of those involved in the rampage after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh, more such actions would take place in days to come.

In Prayagraj, the authorities have been looking for the addresses of 37 more such miscreants who were involved in the stone-pelting and arson on Friday last.

According to officials, the houses of these people would be bulldozed if found constructed without proper map clearance. Sensing a crackdown by the administration, many encroachers in the Prayagraj have themselves started removing their structures.

The administration in UP has bulldozed the houses of those who masterminded the mob violence after Friday prayers in Prayagraj, Kanpur and Saharanpur on the remark of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet.

The UP Police and municipal authorities had razed the house of Javed Ahmad in Prayagraj Sunday who is said to have conspired in the rampage.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to further tighten its noose around those involved in violence. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to prepare a list of such miscreants and take proper action against them. The Police has been asked to impose gangster act against such anti-social elements.

The DGP of UP DS Chauhan has asked officials to start making a police station-wise list of miscreants so that they may be easily tracked down if such incidents occur again.

The police station officers have been asked to get a bond signed from such anti-social elements cautioning them to refrain from any violent act.

According to an official of the home department, such a list would be useful in future to track down troublemakers.

It may be mentioned that on June 3, a large mob came out on the streets in Kanpur after Friday prayers demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma which turned violent. The mob had gone on a rampage and set ablaze vehicles, damaging public properties. On June 10, the same incident took place in many more districts, including Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Moradabad.