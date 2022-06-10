Prophet row: Internet services suspended till June 13 in West Bengal's Howrah after violence erupts during protests

Howrah: Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Several areas of Howrah turned into a battlefield on Friday after protestors clashed with the police after protests erupted over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former colleague Naveen Jindal’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Stones were pelted at police and a police kiosk was set on fire at Uluberia in Howrah district and glasses of several vehicles were damaged by the protestors. Bombs were also hurled at police at Uluberia which made the passengers run here and there to take shelter.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in Howrah till 6 am on 13th June.

In Kona Expressway, tyres were burnt to protest despite the objection of police.

Huge number of police and RAF were deployed at different parts where the protest was taking place. The police also filed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Pankaj Dutta, former IG of Kolkata Police said that this was bound to happen and also warned that such protests would ‘increase’ in days to come.

Salil Bhattacharya, former police officer said that the administration should take ‘firm’ action without seeing the religion.

“The condition of police was helpless. The administration should take firm action against the protestors irrespective of their religion and this is not the time to look after the vote bank,” said Bhattacharya.

Political analyst Subhomoy Moitra urged everyone to be ‘peaceful’.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the Chief Secretary to meet him by 10 pm at night with necessary reports of the violence.

“Expect CM Smt. Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators- they will not be spared,” said Dhankhar on Twitter.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the people not to block roads or protests disrupting the life of common people.

“Bengal stands for peace and the TMC government after coming to power had stopped road blockades. I request people from all castes, communities and creeds to stop road blockade as it will lead to several problems for common people,” Mamata was heard saying with folded hands.

However, several people including ambulances were stranded for hours due to the protest on Friday.

Meanwhile, state BJP released a video where the protesters are seen setting their party office at Pancla on fire.