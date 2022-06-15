Prophet Row: Former Assam minister files an FIR against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

Ex-Assam Minister Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal | ANI

With increasing tension over now-suspended BJP leaders- Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, former Assam Minister Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the two for allegedly 'hurting the religious sentiments of his community'.

The FIR has been registered in Katigorah police station on Tuesday. The former MLA has asked the police to file a case under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the politicians.

Hindustan Times quoted Mazarbhuiya saying, "These two persons have intentionally hurt the sentiments of a section of the society and firm action should be taken against them as per existing law of the nation."

The Congress leader has also appealed to all sections not to indulge in any kind of violence while they are protesting against Sharma and Jindal. He said that they believe in 'law and should respect it'.

Nupur Sharma suspended from BJP

The saffron party suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma through a notification. Om Pathak, Member Secretary of Central Disciplinary Committee had informed, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquriry, you are suspended from the party and from the responsibilities/ assignments if any with immediate effect."

Many states and Middle East countries witnessed violent clashes in the wake of the inflammatory remarks. Sharma's effigies were also burnt in Assam's Cachar district several days ago. Considering the escalating situation, the state administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in all districts of Barak valley.