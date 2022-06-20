Prophet Row: Educational institutions reopen in J&K's Bhaderwah after 10 days

Educational institutions in J&K's Bhaderwah opened on Monday after a 10-day closure following communal tension in the town | (PTI Photo)

Educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah opened on Monday after a 10-day closure following communal tension in the town over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad and some social media posts by local right-wing activists in her support.

The day curfew in the town was lifted as the overall situation remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported in the past 24 hours. The night curfew, however, will continue till further orders, officials said.

All government schools and other educational institutions in Bhaderwah have reopened after remaining closed for 10 days due to the communal tension, they said.

Mobile internet services remain suspended in the town. Fixed-line internet services were restored on Sunday, the officials said.

Additional District Magistrate (Bhaderwah) Dil Mir issued an advisory on Sunday, warning of stringent action against those found sharing "objectionable material" on social media.

Curfew imosed in Bhaderwah

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah on June 9. It was first relaxed for two hours on June 15, followed by five hours in two phases on June 16 and four hours on June 17. The relaxation periods passed off peacefully.

Police and security forces are deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order, the officials said.