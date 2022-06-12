Prophet row: BJP MLA shares video of police brutality, calls it ‘return gift’

Screen grab

Mumbai: After the Friday protests that happened in multiples states across India against former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Now a video has been shared by BJP MLA from UP in which the police is seen thrashing around 10 men with sticks who.

The video was shared by BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Twitter and he has captioned it as "return gift for rioters”. This video now has gone viral on social media and generated a lot of criticism for police brutality.

Tripathi has not mentioned where the video is from but as per some reports, the video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Sharanpur where the violent clashes happened after the Friday prayers.

As per a report from NDTV, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said such incidents would damage people's faith in the justice system.

"Questions should be raised about such police stations... UP is No. 1 in custodial deaths, it is a leader in human rights violations and abuse of Dalits," the Samajwadi Party chief said.