Prophet Muhammad row: Protest in JNU over demolished homes in Prayagraj

Protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spun out of control in Prayagraj and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Protesting students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi | Twitter/@aishe_ghosh

A protest is on in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University in support of activist Afreen Fatima, the daughter of Mohammad Javed, whose house was razed in Prayagraj on Sunday.

On June 11, Afreen Fatima put out an appeal on social media, writing to the National Commission of Women highlighting safety concerns regarding her father.

The development came after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

JNUSU members raised slogans against what they termed "bulldozer raj" of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and held placards reading: "Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims".

The building map of Javed Ahmad's house had not been approved by the PDA, according to an agency official.

Protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spun out of control in Prayagraj and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set on fire a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence.

(with inputs from PTI)

