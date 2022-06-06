Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Full list of Islamic nations that have issued summons to Indian envoy

Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, in Thane, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. | -

Even after BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derrogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the outrage over the matter is growing worldwide. The controversial remarks have led an embarrassment to India as Islamic nations have condemned the action while a Gulf country has called to boycott Indian products.

The actions have come amid a diplomatic and social media offensive from the Islamic world of West Asia that has left the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to do the damage control.

India's Muslim population is the world's third-largest and the world's largest Muslim-minority population. But part of the reason why the BJP acted against Sharma and Jindal, as Indian ambassadors were summoned and handed protest notes, are the high stakes in West Asia where anger among the local population and calls to boycott Indian products grew.

So far six Islamic nations have issued summon to Indian envoys while a few organisations have also condemned over the derrogatory remarks. Here's what the countries said:

'Want Public Apology': Kuwait to India

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, said it had summoned the Ambassador to India. The country handed him a protest note stating it “rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”.

According to a statement, Kuwait demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".

Pakistan Weighs In

Pakistan also echoed concerns of the Arab nations, saying that "strongly condemn and reject the totally unacceptable derogatory remarks by BJP officials about Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This has deeply hurt sentiments of Muslims in Pakistan, India & across the world."

The neighbouring nation also made a strong démarche to the Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad over the matter.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, "The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims."

Iran Summons Indian Envoy:

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs too summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over what state media called an "insult against the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show", Irna International news reported.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to visit Delhi, in his first-ever trip to the Indian capital next week.

'Total rejection and condemnation': Qatar to India

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that it has summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal here and handed over to him an official note on what the Gulf country called "total rejection and condemnation" of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy here said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

Taliban summon to India:

The Taliban government in Afghanistan meanwhile said the Indian government should not allow “fanatics” to insult the Islamic religion. The comments have also been denounced by Sheikh Abdur Rahman Al Sudais, Imam of the Grand Mosque of Mecca.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Censures BJP, Calls Upon United Nations

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, an intergovernmental organisation, which consists of 57 member states also strongly condemned the "abuse of Prophet Muhammad by an official in the ruling party in India".

In a statement, the OIC said, "These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India."

OIC also called upon the United Nations (UN) to take necessary measures to address "the practices targeting Muslims in India."