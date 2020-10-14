Property tax waiver: HC rap for Rajinikanth

Chennai

After being pulled up by a judge, actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday had to hurriedly withdraw a writ petition challenging a property tax demand notice for Rs6.5 lakh issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation to his Raghavendra Mandapam marriage hall in Chennai.

Justice Anitha Sumanth warned she would be constrained to impose costs on Rajinikanth for rushing to the court without giving time for civic officials to respond to his plea for tax remission.

In his petition, the actor, who owns a vast marriage hall in Kodambakkam in the heart of Chennai, said on September 10, the Corporation had issued a tax demand to pay Rs.6.5 lakh towards property tax for the marriage hall from April to September.

However, Rajnikanth said since the imposition of the lockdown, the hall was locked. Even advance sum received for bookings were returned. Hence, on September 23, he represented to the Corporation seeking “vacancy remission” on property tax.