'Promoting rape culture': I&B Ministry orders suspension of controversial Layer'r Shot body spray advertisement

The information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry on Saturday ordered suspension of controversial deodorant advertisements by perfume brand Layer'r for their new body spray ‘Shot’.

Further, an inquiry is being held as per the advertising code.

The advertisements were first broadcast during the first Test match between England and New Zealand.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the matter and had written to the Information and Broadcast ministry, asking them to take down the ads.

Speaking to ANI Swati Maliwal said that (Layer'r Shot) Deodorant ad blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country.

"We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered and ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying.

Several users on Twitter have called out the brand for being creepy and promoting rape.

"How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?," wrote one user.

"Whoever ideated, wrote, produced, acted in and approved the new Layer'r Shot ads, shame on each one of you," wrote another Twitter user.

"@layerr_shot pull these ads. They perpetuate rape culture. Sony Liv pls stop broadcasting these #Layershot ads," another Twitter user said.

Some users also tagged the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), to the Twitter exchange on the advertisements, prompting the ASCI to comment that they were a “serious breach of the ASCI Code”.

(with ANI and NDTV inputs)