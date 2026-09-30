'Promised Jobs, Sent To War': 4 Telangana Men Allegedly Trapped In Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zone

New Delhi: Four men from Telangana who travelled to Russia earlier this year after being promised civilian jobs are now allegedly stranded at a Russian military camp, with their families claiming they were deceived by agents and pushed into military-related roles. The families are seeking urgent intervention from the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to secure their release and repatriation.

According to The Times of India Bhukya Ravinder, Bhukya Ashok and Megavath Prakash, from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, and Mohammed Afzal Khan from Kamareddy, travelled to Russia around February 2026 after being offered jobs as helpers, cleaners, security guards and support staff.

Promised Civilian Jobs, ₹3 Lakh Paid To Agents

The families allege that the men paid agents around ₹3 lakh each after being assured of well-paid civilian employment. Some were reportedly promised jobs in oil companies, while others were offered gardening, cleaning, security or other support roles.

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After reaching Russia, however, their salaries were allegedly not paid. The families claim the men were subsequently persuaded or forced into Russian military service on the assurance that they would perform non-combat support duties.

Deccan Chronicle reported that the families said the men were provided with guns and subjected to military training despite travelling to Russia for civilian employment. A video reportedly shared by one of the men also claimed that they were taken to a forest area after a journey of nearly 12 hours and were allegedly tied to trees when they attempted to leave.

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Families Fear Frontline Deployment

The families now fear that the four men could be moved towards the Russia-Ukraine war zone. According to The Times of India, Prakash's wife, Megavath Sunitha, said he spoke to the family only once after reaching a military camp. His brother-in-law Laudya Ravi reportedly said Prakash remained at a camp while two others from the group had been moved closer to the frontline.

The family of Mohammed Afzal Khan has also reportedly received distress messages. News9 reported that Afzal left for Russia on February 15 and has a wife, two children and his father Abbas Khan back home. His family has expressed concern over his safety following the messages received from him.

Families Approach Telangana Government

The families approached the CM Prajavani programme at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on September 29, seeking government intervention. They have also reportedly approached Nizamabad Rural MLA R Bhupathi Reddy, the MEA's MADAD portal and the Telangana NRI department.

State officials assured the families that the matter would be taken up through diplomatic channels. Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairperson Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed the General Administration Department's NRI wing to coordinate with the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Moscow for the men's safety, release and repatriation.

Vijayalakshmi also wrote to the Indian Embassy seeking intervention, according to reports. Hyderabad Mail reported that officials said efforts would be made to secure the men's safety and facilitate their return to India.

Not An Isolated Case

The allegations come against the backdrop of earlier cases involving Indians who travelled to Russia after being promised civilian or support jobs and later ended up in military-related roles.

Deccan Herald has previously reported cases involving Telangana residents who were allegedly recruited as helpers for the Russian Army and subsequently sent towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone. In 2024, the publication reported that Mohammed Afsan, a Telangana resident, died after being taken to the battlefield.

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The MEA has also previously urged Indian nationals to stay away from offers to join the Russian military and has taken up the issue of Indian nationals serving with Russian forces with Moscow.

For the latest Telangana case, however, the men's exact locations, contractual arrangements and current military status have not been independently established. The allegations about forced recruitment and frontline deployment are based primarily on family accounts and reports quoting them, while efforts to secure their release and repatriation were continuing as of September 29-30, 2026.