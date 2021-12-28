Prominent member of Sikhs for Justice held in Germany for alleged role in Ludhiana blast

A prominent member of the designated terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), Jaswinder Singh Multani, who is allegedly linked to the Ludhiana court blast case, was held in Germany on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

He was arrested after India shared evidence to counter-terror agencies in Berlin.

A police officer told ANI that during the investigation names of two suspects residing in Pakistan and Germany, both from banned Sikh organizations, have emerged. Sikhs For Justice is a designated terror group in India.

Intelligence agencies had earlier alerted about Harvinder Singh Sandhu, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist who is currently in Pakistan, and Jaswinder Singh Multani, a top member of the SFJ and close associate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, residing in Germany, about their involvement in the Ludhiana blast.

After diplomatic coordination, the German police arrested Multani from Erfurt city for his role in the Ludhiana blast in Punjab and planning more terror attacks in New Delhi, among other cities in India.

A team of Indian police officers will soon reach Germany to question Multani.

Multani's name propped up on the police radar when he planned to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to create unrest during farmers' movement. The man arrested disclosed that he got instructions from a Germany-based pro-Khalistan leader Multani on social media to target a key farmer leader.

"Multani used to coordinate with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan groups to provide logistic support for terror activities," a police officer told ANI.

A bomb blast had occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 that killed one and injured two others.

On December 23, the explosion took place in a washroom on the second floor of the District and Sessions court complex in Ludhiana at around 12.22 p.m.

The counter-terrorism agencies probing the incident had claimed that it was the former Head Constable of Punjab Police, Gagandeep Singh, who planted the bomb at the court complex and died as it suddenly went off killing him on the spot.

Gagandeep Singh, a former police head constable who was dismissed from the service for having links with durg dealer. He was booked under NDPS act and lodged in jail for two years in this connection in 2019.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:06 AM IST