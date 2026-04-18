Prohibition Triggers Political Slugfest In Bihar As CM Samrat Choudhary Vows To Continue Liquor Ban | X / ANI

Patna: Prohibition which has yielded mixed successes in Bihar has triggered a political slugfest in Bihar as the opposition targeted chief minister Samrat Choudhary, a day after he made it clear that the liquor ban law would continue to exist in the state.

CM recalls PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's full support for ban

Talking to newspersons, CM said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as former chief minister Nitish Kumar fully supported liquor ban, recalling how the PM at a function in Patna had said that prohibition was the best decision of Nitish’s tenure as CM.

“We will take firm action against the illegal liquor trade, particularly spurious liquor as several hooch tragedies happened due to it,” he claimed.

There is no question of reconsidering this decision (prohibition), he added.

BJP's Iqbal calls prohibition Nitish Kumar's historic decision

Bihar BJP media-in-charge Danish Iqbal said that prohibition was Nitish Kumar`s historic decision as Prime Minister had also praised it. Now, chief minister has also made it clear that prohibition will continue in the state, he added.

JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “Chief minister has demonstrated his leadership on prohibition. With the approval of Narendra Modi Ji, and the historic decision of Nitish Kumar Ji, prohibition will remain in place in Bihar. Respect for women, empowerment of the poor, and the construction of a new Bihar—the essence of prohibition.”

RJD's Ahmad says CM forced to speak after NDA leaders' embarrassment

On the other hand, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said, “In recent days, the manner in which NDA legislators and leaders raised the issue of reviewing the liquor ban was causing significant embarrassment to the government. To avert this, Bihar chief minister was compelled to announce that the prohibition would continue and that no one could lift it. This comes as a setback for those NDA leaders who had been repeatedly advocating for a review—seemingly in the interest of the liquor mafia.”

“Women are in favour of sustaining the atmosphere of peace that has taken root in every household—including those of the extremely backward classes, Dalits, and Adivasis. In view of it, they are not ready to accept any compromises whatsoever with the prohibition,” he added.

On the other hand, Congress leader Pratima Kumari Das alleged that prohibition was not serving the interest of common people but that of liquor mafias. These liquor mafias are running the government, she claimed.