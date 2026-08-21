'Programme Was Not Appropriate To The Office Held': MEA On Denial Of Revanth Reddy’s US Visit | VIDEO

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday clarified why political clearance was denied for Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the United States, saying the programme submitted for the trip was not considered appropriate to the office held or its stated purpose.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said visits by chief ministers and other dignitaries are assessed by the ministry before political clearance is granted.

“Let me say that the visit of chief ministers, as indeed of other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance,” Jaiswal said.

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‘Purpose Of Visit’ Cited For US Clearance Rejection

Jaiswal said the proposed programme is an important consideration while assessing such visits.

“The programme proposed, in such cases, should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit. In this particular case, that was not so in respect of the United States, and therefore the clearance was denied,” he said.

He added that clearance had been granted for Reddy’s proposed visit to the United Kingdom.

“Incidentally, let me also tell you that clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom,” Jaiswal said.

‘Telangana Rising’ Delegation In UK

The denial came as the Telangana government’s “Telangana Rising” delegation was undertaking engagements in the UK. The delegation’s proposed international outreach included discussions and partnerships with leading educational institutions, including Harvard, MIT and Northeastern University.

The state government was informed on August 21 that political clearance for the US leg of the proposed visit had not been granted.

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Revanth Reddy Returns Early To Hyderabad

Following the development, Revanth Reddy decided to return to Hyderabad from London, while directing officials accompanying the delegation to continue with the planned engagements.

The Chief Minister has also stressed that the government’s focus should remain on nation-building and development rather than political differences.

The development comes after Reddy had recently skipped a Zonal Council meeting, adding to the political context surrounding his international outreach and engagements.