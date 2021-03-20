Process of Indo-Pak reconciliation has to begin with Kashmir: Mehbooba

Srinagar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday the leadership of India and Pakistan should realise that the route to peace in the subcontinent traverses thro­ugh the Valley, adding any bonhomie between the two neighbours should put Kashmir and Kashmiris at the forefront.

The remarks came after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said on Thursday it was time for the two countries to "bury the past and move forward", asserting that the peace between the neighbours would help to "unlock" the potential of south and central Asia.

Addressing party workers at Kulgam, Mufti said any renewed thaw in the relationship between the two countries was subservient to the progress made towards addressing the long-pending demands of the people of J&K.