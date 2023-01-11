Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Birthday: Know more about the politician from the Grand Old Party

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | File

Born on January 12, 1972, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Indian politician is the daughter of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka is the sister of Rahul Gandhi and the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, making her a member of the politically prominent Nehru-Gandhi family

She is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh. She is also a trustee of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Early Life

Priyanka Gandhi did her schooling at Welham Girls' School in Dehradun till 1984. After the assassination of Indira Gandhi, because of constant terror threats, she and her brother Rahul both were home-schooled. Later she joined the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Delhi. obtaining a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, and later a master's degree in Buddhist studies in 2010.

In 1997, Gandhi married Robert Vadra, a Delhi-based businessman, and the couple has two children-one son and one daughter together.

Career

In the 2004 Indian general election, she was her mother's campaign manager and helped supervise her brother Rahul Gandhi's campaign. During the 2007 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, while Rahul Gandhi oversaw the statewide campaign, she concentrated on the ten seats in the Amethi Rae Bareilly region, spending two weeks there attempting to quell significant infighting among party workers over seat allocations.

On January 23, 2019, Priyanka Gandhi formally entered politics after being appointed as the AICC General Secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

During the period, she dived into several issues as an opposition leader and led many protests again the BJP which rules the state as well as the union government, walking shoulder to shoulder with those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, farmers protesting against three farms law on the borders of Delhi, the family of Hathras rape victim and the families of farmers killed by a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a Union minister’s son in UP.

In October 2021, Gandhi was detained twice by the UP police.

The first detention followed her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri in western UP where eight people were killed following clashes between protesting farmers and the convey of Union Minister Ajay Misra's son She and several other party leaders were detained at a PAC guest house in Sitapur, which was being used as a “temporary jail” to keep them for over 50 hrs. The second detention tool place in the district of Agra where the UP Police detained her citing a ban on gatherings, while on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a man who allegedly died in police custody.

In December 2022, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Congress Party to win over the rival Bhartiya Janta Party in assembly election; winning 40 out of 68 assembly seats. She spearheaded the campaign with Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Congress leader Sachin Pilot and leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.