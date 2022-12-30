Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule & others offer condolences to PM Modi on mother Heeraben's demise

PM Modi with his mother Heeraben | ANI

On Friday, many political leaders paid respect to Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away in Ahmedabad two days after being admitted to the hospital.

Heeraben passed away early on Friday, according to a bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was taken on Wednesday as her condition began to deteriorate.

"Narendra Bhai , I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It’s an irreparable loss of a irreplaceable person in life ! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Sharad Pawar wrote in a tweet.

NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar also condoled her demise.

"Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi - Mother of Prime Minister Hon. Narendra Modi Ji. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Modi Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolences," wrote Sule.

While Pawar said, "Sad to hear about the passing away of PM Narendra Modiji's mother Shrimati Heerababen Modi. The journey of a century of sacrifice, dedication, and hardworking life has come to an end today. The pain of bereavement is great and may Prime Minister get the strength to bear it."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Shri Narendra Modiji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!"

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief."

"Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

HD Devegowda taking to Twitter said, "My heartfelt condolences to PM Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Losing a parent is an unthinkable loss and losing a mother is the most painful. May God grant him [Narendra Modi] and his family comfort during this difficult time."

N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Condolences to PM Narendra Modi and his family on his mother’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief. Om Shanti."

