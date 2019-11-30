Priyanka asks Yogi about mysterious death of girl

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an urgent inquiry into the mysterious death of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student.

On September 16, the body of a Class XI student of the centrally-controlled residential school at Mainpuri was found hanging in her hostel room.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her November 28 letter to Adityanath, stated, “The incident was heart wrenching and it assumes importance in the context of the security of girls studying in various institutions in the state.”

Her suicide note stated that she was taking the extreme step following her public humiliation over the theft of some snacks, police had said. However, the girl's father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered. “The body of Subhash Pandey's daughter was found in the hostel under mysterious circumstances. Injury marks were found on her body but post-mortem was not done. The deceased's family has said the girl was murdered,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said the family of the deceased has raised several questions about the incident and asked for action to be taken by authorities.

“They have every right to know what happened with their daughter and who all were involved and if the administration trying to shield someone,” Priyanka asks adding that an unbiased inquiry should be conducted in the matter immediately.