Priyank Kharge Writes To Mohan Bhagwat, Seeks Clarity On RSS Legal Status

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday wrote to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarification on the organisation’s legal status, registration, funding, taxation and compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements.

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Sharing a copy of the letter on X, Kharge congratulated the RSS on completing 100 years but argued that an organisation of its size and influence should be transparent and publicly accountable. He said the RSS, which claims to have more than 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks across the country, should disclose details regarding its registration, office-bearers, finances, expenditure and permissions obtained for public activities.

Referring to the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s 2025–26 Karnataka report, Kharge highlighted that the RSS operates 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis in the state. He also noted that the organisation conducted 2,194 Samajotsavas involving 19.61 lakh participants and organised 562 route marches attended by 2.21 lakh uniformed participants.

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Questioning whether such a large organisation should remain outside standard disclosure norms, Kharge said citizens, labour bodies, NGOs, trusts, temples and companies are all expected to register and comply with legal requirements. He argued that the RSS should similarly abide by the Constitution by registering itself, making disclosures and paying applicable taxes wherever required.

In his social media post, Kharge tagged Mohan Bhagwat and the official RSS handle, stating that he looked forward to receiving a response to the issues raised in his letter.