Privilege much? Uruguayan woman refuses to wear mask during lockdown in Delhi, fights with cops

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases to 8,356 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 7,367, as many as 715 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. As many as 34 new deaths have been reported since Saturday evening, the ministry said. So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.