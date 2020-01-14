Private owners told to register drones by Jan 31

New Delhi: Private owners of the drones used in marriage functions and other parties have been told to make voluntary disclosure about them latest by January 31, with the digital sky portal at hyperlink “http://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in” digitalsky.dgca.gov.in. or face penal action.

Drones and drone operators have to obtain unique identification number (UIN), unmanned aircraft operator permit (UAOP) and other operational requirements as per the guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which regulates the use of drones in the Indian airspace.

The operators on registration online will get a drone acknowledgement number (DAN) and an Ownership Acknowledgement Number (OAN) which will help in validation of the operation of drones in India.

The notice, however, made it clear that DAN or OAN does not confer any right to operate drones in India if they do not fulfil the provisions of CAR.

The DGCA referred to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued on August 27, 2018, regulating use of drones in the Indian airspace. The civil aviation ministry said: “If drones are operated without due permission, the aforesaid process of CAR is violated.”

It said: “A one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones and drone operators is now being provided.” The conditions of No Permission No Takeoff (NPNT) as envisaged in the aforesaid CAR are not mandatory for this purpose, the notice said.