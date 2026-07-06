Private Jet Operators Seek Separate Pilot Duty Norms, DGCA Reviews Proposal | Representative Image

Private jet operators have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking a separate set of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for cockpit crew, arguing that the existing regulations are not suited to the growing business aviation sector in India. The aviation regulator has begun examining the proposal after holding a review meeting with industry representatives.

The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA), which represents 115 private and non-scheduled operators, participated in the meeting with the DGCA. According to a DGCA source, the association requested separate FDTL rules for pilots operating business aircraft, keeping in mind the unique nature of their operations.

Business aviation growth calls for tailored regulations

At present, DGCA rules allow private jet pilots to fly a maximum of eight hours a day. They must also receive at least 10 consecutive hours of rest within a 24-hour period. The regulations further permit only two consecutive night duties and two night landings in a week.

The meeting also discussed extending Diversion Time Operations from the current 90 minutes to 120 minutes. These regulations determine how far passenger aircraft can fly from an alternate airport in the event of an emergency or diversion, TNIE reports.

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Industry says global alignment is the need of the hour

BAOA Managing Director Group Captain R K Bali (retd) said India’s rapid economic growth has made it one of the world’s fastest-growing business aviation markets. He said the country currently has around 500 business aircraft and the sector has significant growth potential, particularly with increasing demand from High Networth Individuals (HNI).

Bali said the association has asked the DGCA to rationalise the FDTL norms and align them with international standards while ensuring that safety remains the top priority. He added that long-range corporate aircraft operating international routes from cities such as Delhi and Mumbai require different pilot scheduling, making separate regulations necessary.

Pilot shortage remains a major hurdle

The DGCA has constituted a committee to examine the proposal submitted by private operators. Bali said BAOA representatives have already met the committee members and explained the industry’s requirements.

Meanwhile, a senior aviation official said India’s private aviation sector has enormous potential, particularly in helicopters and smaller aircraft. However, the biggest challenge continues to be the shortage of trained pilots. He pointed out that most helicopters in the country are currently flown by former or retired defence personnel and stressed that the government should speed up pilot training programmes for smaller aircraft. According to the official, India could require as many as 3,000 helicopters in the future.