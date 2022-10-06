'Priority was given to only common devotees like never before': TTD chairman on Tirumala Brahmotsavam | FPJ

The annual Tirumala Brahmotsavam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala hills has concluded successfully on Wednesday. Over 5.69 lakh people flocked the hills, some even walked up a distance of 10 km, to be a part of the divine spectacle. More than three lakh people participated in Vasanaseva.

Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subbareddy, while speaking to the media in Annamaiah Bhavan, expressed gratitude to the pilgrim devotees, TTD workforce, Srivari Sevaks, police and the media for their co-operation towards the successful conduct of Srivari annual Brahmotsavam.

He said, "For the first time, cent percent priority was given only to common pilgrims." He revealed 5.69 lakh people visited Srivara during Brahmotsava days. It is pertinent to mention here that the TTD, this year, cancelled all privileges, VIP Break, Srivani, Rs 300 darshan tickets, and had given priority to only common pilgrims.

TTD chairman said, "It is a privilege to see all of them. On the day of Garuda Seva, 3 lakh people participated in Vasanaseva. We sold 24 lakh laddoos during Brahmotsavam. 20.43 crores of hundi income was received. We have distributed 1.25 lakh tags so that children do not miss out. More than 2.20 Lakhs devotees offered talanilas to Swami. 42 thousand rooms have been allocated for devotees."

"20.99 lakh people received Anna Prasad. We have arranged for parking of 9 thousand vehicles in Tirumala. Artistes from 7 states performed in Madavedhus. Decorations were done with 35 tons of flowers. TTD got an income of Rs 31 lakhs through book sales. RTC transported 3.47 lakh people to Tirumala with 12,638 trips. 6,997 people from backward areas from 26 districts of AP were given darshan of Srivari," he added.

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavam festival of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill shrine at Tirumala here began on September 27 with religious pomp and gaiety. After a gap of two years, the TTD, who is in-charge of the temple administration, allowed devotees to take part in the 'Navratri' festivities on the hill.