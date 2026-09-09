Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Begins Seven-Day India Visit, Set To Meet PM Narendra Modi, President Murmu And Other Top Leaders |

New Delhi: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, is embarking on a seven-day visit to India commencing Wednesday, following an invitation extended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

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As stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prince Rahim's itinerary through September 15 includes official meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Additionally, he is scheduled to hold discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Beyond the national capital, Prince Rahim will travel to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad to inspect various community and development projects operated by the Aga Khan Development Network.

The MEA highlighted that this marks Prince Rahim's inaugural visit to the country since assuming his role as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Prince Rahim assumed the position in February 2025 following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, pursuant to traditional Shia Imami Ismaili succession customs.

Across a legacy spanning 14 centuries, the global Ismaili population, totalling nearly 12 to 15 million individuals across more than 35 nations, has continuously maintained allegiance to a living, hereditary spiritual leader.

Alongside his spiritual duties, Prince Rahim holds board positions across multiple entities under the Aga Khan Development Network umbrella, maintaining active involvement with the oversight mechanisms of the Ismaili community's social institutions and the Institute of Ismaili Studies.

This diplomatic visit builds upon decades of cooperative engagement between the Indian government and the Aga Khan Foundation.

Following the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences, characterising the late leader as a visionary who committed his existence to humanitarian service and spiritual guidance.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, revered as a spiritual figurehead by millions and recognised as the founder and chairman of the AKDN, passed away on February 4, 2025, at the age of 88 in Lisbon, encircled by relatives.

During a prior diplomatic visit to India in 2015, Aga Khan IV was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan in recognition of his extensive developmental contributions nationwide.

At that time, Prime Minister Modi commended the foundation's impactful footprint, specifically highlighting grassroots rural development and sanitation projects that he personally observed during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)