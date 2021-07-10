Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes new Vietnam counterpart, hopes for stronger bilateral ties

New Delhi: Extending his wishes to his newly appointed Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to become stronger under his able guidance.

Modi welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development.

In this context, a statement issued from Prime Minister's Office said, the Prime Minister also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow members of the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi pursued India's opinion in a telephonic conversation with the Vietnam Prime Minister earlier this morning.