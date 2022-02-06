Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Monday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday, February 7 reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha in the second week of the Budget Session. According to news agency ANI, PM modi will reply to the debate on Monday evening.

While PTI sources say that he will debate in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The debate on the motion of thanks will be held for 12 hours and the Union Budget will be debated for 11 hours in Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply is expected on February 8 and that of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

Modi will reply to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi and MPs of other opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament.

The Parliament is holding debate in both the Houses on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and during this, former President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and many MPs of opposition parties have criticised the Modi government fiercely on the floor of the House.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Feb 2) had attacked the Modi government, accusing it of finishing employment opportunities in the country, eliminating small and medium industries, increasing the inequality gap between the poor and the rich, posing serious threat to national security due to wrong policies on China and Pakistan.

He also raised serious questions over the economic, industrial, strategic, foreign, internal and external security policies of the government.

Rahul had also led a scathing attack on the Prime Minister regarding federalism and constitutional institutions. Attacking the government, Rahul Gandhi had said that the UPA government had pulled 27 crore people out of poverty during its 10-year rule and the NDA government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind listed the government’s achievements amid the Covid-19 crisis, especially the steps to fight the pandemic and to aid farmers and women.

The President’s speech at the start of the Budget Session usually highlights the government’s achievements over the past year and outlines targets and plans for the future.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:15 PM IST