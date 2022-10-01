e-Paper Get App
Prime Minister Narendra Modi drives 5G-enabled car in Sweden by remotely controlling it from Delhi

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday drove a 5G-enabled car in Sweden while controlling it remotely from Pragati Maidaan, Delhi, and enjoyed augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) via wearable devices on Saturday.

The prime minister has inaugurated the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, Modi visited several 5G pavilions and encouraged domestic startups to build 5G use cases.

While experiencing several 5G use cases first-hand here, Modi drove a car in Sweden via a 5G-enabled solution At Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson’s booth.

He also visited a booth of a consortium of nearly 100 domestic startups working towards developing 5G solutions to solve India’s real-time problems across health care, education, disaster management, etc.

At the Jio Pavilion, Modi witnessed the true 5G devices displayed at the pavilion and experienced the use cases through Jio Glass.

The Prime Minister also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology by a team of Jio engineers, and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery.

According to Modi, the country’s wait for 5G technology is over and the benefits of "Digital India" will reach every village soon.

After a successful 5G spectrum auction, the country is likely to witness the rollout of the much awaited high-speed 5G mobile services around Diwali.

