‘Price rise is a curse’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over rising inflation

He also tagged a video on rising prices of essential commodities such as petroleum, diesel and cooking gas.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days. Petrol is touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities. The Congress has been attacking the government over the rise in fuel and gas prices and has demanded that the prices be brought back to the level they were during the UPA government.

Meanwhile, hindi idioms took centre stage in a political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP on Thursday as Rahul Gandhi cited them to accuse the government of using probe agencies to target critical voices, prompting Union minister Prakash Javadekar to invoke a few sayings to hit back.

A day after income-tax raids at the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others, Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government.

Putting out three popular Hindi idioms -- 'Ungliyon pe nachana', 'Bheegi billi banna' and 'Khisiyani billi khamba noche' -- Gandhi stated what he believes they mean in the current context.

In his three-pronged attack, he alleged that the central government makes the income tax department dance to its tunes, friendly media gets cowed down before the Centre and the central government raids those supporting farmers.

(With inputs from Agencies)