Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021 passed in Jharkhand assembly

The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday passed the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021 amid opposition by the BJP and ignoring the demand of other legislators for a discussion on it in the House.

Earlier, West Bengal and Rajasthan, both ruled by non-BJP parties had introduced anti-mob lunching laws.

According to the provisions in the new law, officers in charge of local police stations too would be held accountable for any case of mob lynching in their jurisdiction. The government will appoint an IG of police rank officer as nodal officer to enforce the law.

The state government will bear the medical expenses of those injured in mob lynching. If a victim of mob lynching dies, the accused will face life imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 25 lakhs.

For causing minor injuries, the accused will be sentenced to three years jail term and a Rs 3 lakhs penalty. According to the new law, the mob has been defined as a group of two or more.

Under the new law, the dissemination of provocative information and hate speech would also invite prosecution.

State Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that in its 2019 election manifesto, during the state assembly elections party had promised the legislation.

In 2017, Alauddin Akhtar was killed by a mob on charges of carrying beef at Ramgarh. In 2019, Tabrez Alam was killed by a mob at Kharsawan on identical accusations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:28 PM IST