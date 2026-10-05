'Prevent Crime, Not Act After It': Supreme Court Raps Centre, Delhi Police Over Women's Safety

The Supreme Court on Monday, told the Centre and Delhi Police that every woman in the National Capital Territory of Delhi must feel safe while walking on the streets at night or travelling by metro or road.

A bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K. Vinod Chandran made the observations while hearing a suo motu case concerning a series of recent rape and sexual assault incidents in Delhi-NCR.

'Every Woman Must Feel Safe': SC

The court stressed that authorities must ensure women feel safe in public spaces, including while walking at 10 pm or travelling by public transport.

The bench noted that there is a perception that women are unsafe in certain parts of the national capital and emphasised the need for authorities to address vulnerable locations instead of limiting their response to action after crimes have taken place.

"What is important is to prevent crime, not what you do after crime is committed," the court observed.

The Supreme Court also underlined the need to create an effective deterrent against potential offenders, stressing that law enforcement measures must have a visible impact on the ground.

SC Flags Poor Lighting, Surveillance And Patrolling

The court said systemic deficiencies such as inadequate lighting, poor surveillance and lax patrolling should not create conditions that facilitate crimes against women.

It emphasised that safety measures must be implemented at the grassroots level and should not remain confined to official reports or paperwork. The court also indicated that authorities should not shy away from taking strict preventive measures merely because they could invite objections on the grounds of fundamental rights under Article 21.

SC Took Suo Motu Cognisance Of Recent Delhi Crimes

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance on September 28 of a series of incidents that raised concerns over women's and children's safety in the national capital.

These included the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park, the alleged gang rape and murder of a teenage girl in Swaroop Nagar, and the alleged sexual assault of a minor inside a moving sleeper bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi.

The court had noted similarities between the incidents and the concerns that emerged after the 2012 Nirbhaya case, observing that such incidents pointed towards systemic shortcomings in ensuring basic public safety.

Police Asked To Map Vulnerable Areas

As part of its earlier directions, the Supreme Court had asked authorities to constitute dedicated police teams in every district, headed by an officer of at least the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), to identify and map vulnerable locations.

The exercise is to cover areas such as isolated stretches, parks, transport hubs and other places where women and children may be particularly vulnerable.

The court had also directed authorities to strengthen patrolling and security, particularly during evening and early-morning hours.

Authorities were further asked to conduct audits of lighting and CCTV infrastructure at public parks, metro stations, bus stops and other vulnerable locations, and undertake repairs or install additional surveillance systems wherever required.

Court Seeks Ground-Level Action

The Supreme Court has also sought status reports on existing mechanisms for women's safety, including the use of the National Database on Sexual Offenders and emergency response systems.

With the matter continuing under judicial monitoring, the court has stressed that authorities must demonstrate concrete action on the ground rather than merely submit reports detailing measures on paper.