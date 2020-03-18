Press Council of India issues notice to The Telegraph for derogatory pun on President's name

It further said: "... prima facie is of the opinion that satirical comments, ridiculing and denigrating the first citizen of the country is uncalled for and beyond the call of fair journalistic comment."

A row erupted on Tuesday over Gogoi's nomination to Rajya Sabha with the Congress and other Opposition parties alleging that the "brazen action" by the government subsumes the independence of the judiciary.

Gogoi, who retired in November last year, said he would speak in detail about accepting the nomination after he takes oath.

"I have accepted the offer of the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of strong conviction that the legislature and judiciary must, at some point of time, work together for nation-building.

"My presence in Parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislature and vice versa," he told an Assamese news channel.

President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated Gogoi to the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

