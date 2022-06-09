Presidential elections: Voting on July 18, counting on July 21

The Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday announced that the voting for Presidential elections shall be held on 18th July while counting of votes will be done on 21st July.

The Election Commissioner chief, Rajiv Kumar during a press conference today noted that current President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that.

He also said the notification for the poll will be issued on June 15, and June 29 will be the last date for filing of nominations.

So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post.

