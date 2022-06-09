e-Paper Get App

Presidential elections: Voting on July 18, counting on July 21

Current President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

The Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday announced that the voting for Presidential elections shall be held on 18th July while counting of votes will be done on 21st July.

The Election Commissioner chief, Rajiv Kumar during a press conference today noted that current President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that.

He also said the notification for the poll will be issued on June 15, and June 29 will be the last date for filing of nominations.

So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaPresidential elections: Voting on July 18, counting on July 21

RECENT STORIES

'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi...

'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi...

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.74 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.74 crore

Presidential elections: Voting on July 18, counting on July 21

Presidential elections: Voting on July 18, counting on July 21

Mumbai court issues summons to Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Medha Somaiya's defamation plaint

Mumbai court issues summons to Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Medha Somaiya's defamation plaint