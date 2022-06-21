Presidential Elections: AIMIM leader Owaisi accepts NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar's invitation for meeting

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

In a bid to fight the ruling party at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has invited All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi for a meeting on Tuesday.

Confirming the invite, Owaisi in a statement said, "NCP chief Sharad Pawar invited Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi for a meeting to discuss the upcoming presidential elections. Owaisi thanked Pawar for the kind invitation and has deputed Aurangabad MP Mr Imtiaz Jaleel to represent AIMIM in the meeting."

While announcing about the meeting, the NCP had stated, "In connection with the forthcoming Presidential election, a meeting of Opposition parties has been arranged at 1430 hrs. on June 21, 2022, committee Room-1, Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi. The meeting will be followed by a press conference."

BJP to hold Parliamentary board meeting

The saffron party has already formed a 14-member management team in order to oversee the upcoming Presidential elections. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made the convenor of the team.

According to India TV, PM Modi-led party will hold its parliamentary board meeting today, wherein they might finalise their candidate for the election, that is slated for July 18.

Sharad Pawar declines offer to be the joint candidate

Pawar urged the Opposition not to make him a butt of joke by repeatedly floating his name despite his refusal, not once but so many times. Why pester him still, he asked, feeling hurt at comments that his "no" means "yes."

Earlier, in a meeting with the NCP leaders at his residence, he told them that he does not want to fight "a losing battle" and the most important task before him is to ensure the ruling alliance of Maharashtra led by the Shiv Sena completes its full 5-year term.