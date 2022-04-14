President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on the occasion and said that he being the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation of modern India.

"Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as the architect of the Constitution. Let us do our part in building an inclusive society, following his ideals of 'Indian first, Indian later and Indian last'," roughly translated from President Kovind's tweet in Hindi.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar and said: "My humble tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb was a multi-faceted genius- a legal luminary, visionary statesman, outstanding constitutional expert, brilliant parliamentarian & social reformer."

"He was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society. His iconic life and noble thoughts continue to guide the nation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress.

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to B R Ambedkar and said he gave India its strongest pillar of strength - the Constitution.

"On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution," Gandhi said in a tweet.

On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights and social justice.

"His life and actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world. On his birth anniversary, we celebrate the legacy of the man who gave India her Constitution," the party said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. "My sincere tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his life and works continue to inspire us to work tirelessly for the good of all and to uphold the cardinal principles of our Constitution," she tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Born on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:15 AM IST