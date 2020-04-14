President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes to Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.

The President said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity. "Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," Kovind said in a tweet.