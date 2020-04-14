President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes to Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.
The President said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity. "Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," Kovind said in a tweet.
"A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen," Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also tweeted a video in which he said, "Babasaheb advocated humanity. He used to neglect any inhumane thing. After independence, he gave a new policy and vision to India. He used to raise issues related to equal rights and opportunities for all. He is our inspiration."
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the Dalit icon. "I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the chief architect of Indian constitution, legal luminary, economist, politician, scholar, and social reformer, Bharat Ratna Shri Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Jayanti today," he tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit also paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Taking to Twitter, he said that tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar who laid the foundation of the world's largest democracy.
Even, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Baba Saheb's efforts encouraged people across the world to raise their voices against social injustice," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.
Congress party paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar by sharing one of his quotes. "Let us even make a concession to the prejudices of our opponents, bring them in, so that they may willingly join with us on marching upon that road, which as I said if we walk long enough, must necessarily lead us to unity," Congress tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also amongst other leaders to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Tribute to BR Ambedkar, statesman and father of the Constitution of India, on his birth anniversary. Today, more than ever, let us live every word of the Constitution: Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality," she tweeted.
Even, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid tributes to the Dalit icon. "Dr B R Ambedkar was the man behind our constitution which is the soul of our nation," he said.
Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.
