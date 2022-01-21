President Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said: "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While greeting people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the years these states have contributed immensely towards the nation's progress.

"My heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their state foundation day today. These states are known for their captivating beauty, diverse flora-fauna, rich cultural heritage and hard working people," Venkaiah Naidu said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"These states are a great example of living in harmony with nature. Over the years these states have contributed immensely towards the nation's progress. May these states reach newer heights of prosperity in the times to come," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day and praised them for their "vibrant contributions" to the country's development.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:23 AM IST