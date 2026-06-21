President Droupadi Murmu Leads International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations At Jabalpur's Historic Garrison Ground | Video | X / @airnewsalerts

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will perform yoga at the historic Garrison Ground in Jabalpur on Sunday marking International Yoga Day. This will be the first time a sitting President of India participates in a yoga event at this iconic venue, adding a golden chapter to its illustrious history.

President Murmu is currently on a five-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, she will lead the yoga session at Garrison Ground. The following day, June 22, she is scheduled to visit Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

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The Garrison Ground, located in the Sadar area, derives its name from the British-era military cantonment. During colonial rule, the Sadar area became a major hub for military activities, and the ground naturally came to be known as ‘Garrison Ground’.

After independence, it was developed systematically in 1953 and has since evolved into a premier sporting venue in Jabalpur.

For decades, the ground has hosted first-class cricket matches, including games featuring the West Indies team. Many renowned players from Madhya Pradesh showcased their talent here. Apart from cricket, it has regularly hosted football, hockey, athletics and other sporting competitions, playing a key role in nurturing local athletic talent.

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The venue also carries significant socio-political importance. It has hosted major public rallies, including those addressed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, drawing massive crowds and becoming an integral part of Jabalpur’s public life.

This occasion is particularly special as it builds on previous high-profile visits. In 2023, then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar participated in Yoga Day celebrations at the same ground.

President Murmu’s presence on International Yoga Day 2026 is expected to inspire thousands of yoga enthusiasts and highlight the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being.

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Local administration, yoga organisations, and citizens are making elaborate preparations to ensure the event runs smoothly and becomes a memorable celebration.

President Murmu will spend the night at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Sunday. She is scheduled to arrive first in Gwalior and will then proceed to Palpur in Kuno National Park via a special Indian Air Force helicopter.

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During her visit, the President will review the cheetah enclosures, assess the care being provided to the animals brought from Botswana, and take stock of the overall progress of the ambitious Project Cheetah.

On June 22, she will undertake a cheetah safari inside the park and interact with ‘Cheetah Mitras’ (Cheetah Friends), members of the cheetah monitoring team and local Kuno guides.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)