President Droupadi Murmu Appoints Four New Governors In Six-State Reshuffle; Om Prakash Mathur Gets Kerala, Rajendra Arlekar Tamil Nadu | X

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed four new Governors to the States, naming Sudha Yadav as Karnataka Governor, Dhal Singh Bisen as Uttarakhand Governor, Braj Mohan Ram as Odisha Governor and Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

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Om Prakash Mathur, who was serving as the Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Keralam, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the incumbent Governor of Keralam, has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Sudha Yadav appointed Karnataka Governor

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Sudha Yadav, appointed Governor of Karnataka, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Mahendragarh in Haryana and a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board. She holds an MSc and a PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee and served as a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes from 2019 to 2022.

She is a Yadav OBC leader from Haryana. Yadav entered electoral politics following the death of her husband, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, a BSF Deputy Commandant who was martyred during the Kargil War. She subsequently represented Mahendragarh in the Lok Sabha and held organisational responsibilities within the BJP.

Dhal Singh Bisen's political career

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Dhal Singh Bisen, appointed Governor of Uttarakhand, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. He has served as an MLA and a Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, handling portfolios including School Education, Forest, Transport and Mines. He has also chaired the Madhya Pradesh Fourth State Finance Commission.

An Ayurveda practitioner by profession, Bisen has expressed an interest in Indian systems of medicine and their relationship with modern medical practices. He is an OBC (Bhoyar Pawar) leader.

Braj Mohan Ram appointed Odisha Governor

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Braj Mohan Ram, a Dalit leader from the Dhobi community, was appointed as the Governor of Odisha. He is a former parliamentarian from Jharkhand who represented Palamu in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also served as an MLA in undivided Bihar.

His public and organisational work has included involvement with the Scheduled Caste Morcha and Dhobi Mahasangh. He has also been associated with efforts to establish educational institutions in Chandwa.

Dushyant Gautam's organisational experience

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Dushyant Gautam, appointed Governor of Sikkim, is a former BJP National General Secretary and former president of the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha. He has served as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as a Rajya Sabha member.

Gautam, a Dalit leader, has held several organisational positions within the BJP and has been associated with initiatives concerning Scheduled Caste communities.

Appointments part of six-state reshuffle

The appointments are part of a broader reshuffle involving six states, with the Governors of Sikkim and Keralam being reassigned to Keralam and Tamil Nadu, respectively. The new appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)