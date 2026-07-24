President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Ravneet Singh's Resignation From Union Council Of Ministers With Immediate Effect | ANI & File Pic

The President of India, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India, which empowers the President to accept the resignation of a Union Minister on the advice of the Prime Minister.

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Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh has resigned as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha member concluded in June.

Bittu is expected to contest the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for next year, as per reports. He has been actively involved in strengthening the BJP's organisational groundwork as the party gears up for an electoral challenge against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

Further details are awaited.