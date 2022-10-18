President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi commits drive to modernise Interpol to support collaboration between police of member countries

Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi (right) at Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi. |

New Delhi: Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to drive for a modern Interpol, to enhance transparency and to support collaboration between police organisations of member countries.

He said that no member country is too big and no country is too small. We must all be equal.

The Interpol head, while addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, said that during global warming, cyber fraud, and cross-border conflicts, imagining a world without Interpol would be impossible for countries to keep up with these challenges on their own. As the world's largest police organization, it is the job of Interpol to make sure that all countries are supported.

Delivering his opening remarks at the 90th Interpol General Assembly that began here today, Al-Raisi said, "Last year, I had the privilege of being elected as the President of Interpol by you all at the 89th General Assembly of Interpol. I take this opportunity to repeat the commitment I made to you on that date: to drive for a modern Interpol, to enhance transparency and to support collaboration between member countries."

Recalling the 89th Interpol General Meeting in Istanbul, Al-Raisi said that they have introduced activities to ensure the future of the police. He further said that they have executed sustainable budgets and have built joint capabilities for grants with regional police organisations.

"Our partnership is with organisations such as WHO, the UN, WCO, and the private sector," he added.

Interpol was approaching a historic milestone: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that Interpol was approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, Interpol will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The prime minister lauded the police forces across the world, stating that they are the frontline responders during any crisis.

"This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations," PM Modi said.

"India is a case study for the world in upholding diversity and democracy. Terrorism has developed a new form of online radicalism and digital fraud. All countries are working on developing strategies to address this form of terrorism, " the prime minister said.

195 member countries took part in the assembly.

During the four-day 90th General Assembly of Interpol from October 18–21, delegations from 195 member countries comprised of ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers are attending the event.

According to the PMO, the Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years—it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022, coinciding with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's independence, was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practises in India's law and order system to the entire world, the PMO said.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.