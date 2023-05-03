'Premchand Aggarwal literally thrashed the person and ANI says it's a scuffle': Alt News’ Mohammad Zubair lashes out at news agency

'Premchand Agarwal literally thrashed the person and ANI says it's a scuffle': Alt News’ Mohammad Zubair lashes out at news agency |

Co-founder of Alt News Mohammed Zubair hit out at news agency ANI after the latter termed an attack by Uttarakhand cabinet minister Premchand Agrawal on another man, as a "scuffle".

Zubair further lashed out at the agency over not tweeting from its main account and not sharing the video.

"1. ANI doesn't tweet from it main account. 2. ANI doesn't share the video of the so called "Scuffle". Here, Uttarakhand finance minister Premchand Aggarwal and his security guard literally thrashed the person. And ANI says it's a Scuffle," Zubair wrote on Twitter.

1. ANI doesn't tweet from it main account.

2. ANI doesn't share the video of the so called "Scuffle".



Here, Uttarakhand finance minister Premchand Agarwal and his security guard literally thrashed the person. And ANI says it's a Scuffle. pic.twitter.com/twZQ1SVami https://t.co/SrhvTiqnoG — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 3, 2023

The tweet, which was uploaded by the ANI UP/Uttarakhand handle read "After Uttarakhand cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal's video of a scuffle with a youth in Rishikesh went viral, SSP Dehradun has been instructed to conduct an impartial inquiry into the Rishikesh incident on the basis of evidence and facts: Uttarakhand Police Headquarters."

Aggarwal seen thrashing a youth in Rishikesh

In a purported video, cabinet minister Aggarwal could be seen thrashing a youth in Rishikesh on Tuesday.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, Dehradun police authorities were instructed to conduct an inquiry into the incident on the basis of evidence."Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daleep Singh Kunwar has been instructed to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter," a statement from Uttarakhand Police Headquarters read.

According to the sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami summoned the cabinet minister after seeing the matter catching up. Meanwhile, the state's opposition parties have also attacked the state government in the Rishikesh incident.