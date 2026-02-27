Preliminary Probe Finds 'No Objectionable Or Criminal Involvement' By Hardeep Puri In Epstein Files Row: Report

File Image |

New Delhi: Taking the allegation linking Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to the Epstein files seriously, the Modi government conducted an internal probe into the matter, India Today reported.

An internal level probe was launched and the minister's version was recorded in detail during the probe. Based on the preliminary findings, the government is satisfied that no objectionable or criminal involvement has reportedly emerged against the minister.

The controversy sparked after certain media reports claimed that files linked to the US Department of Justice mention Puri’s name multiple times, including references to private meetings and email exchanges. It was also alleged that recently surfaced “Epstein Files” contain references to him.

Congress has accused Puri of exchanging 62 emails with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein between 2014 and 2017. The party claimed 14 meetings were recorded during this period. It claimed that 32 emails were sent by Puri and 30 by Epstein and demanded that the nature of these alleged interactions be clarified. The party has also sought his resignation on moral grounds.

Puri, however, has categorically denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless” and a “political conspiracy”.

"My boss at IPI knew Epstein and I met him only on a few occasions, 3-4 times to be precise, as part of a delegation. Our interactions had nothing to do with the crimes he is accused of. I had no interest in Epstein's activities. For them, I was not the 'right person'... Epstein called me two-faced. Rahul should read the emails," Puri said, responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi after he questioned Puri's mention in the Epstein files.