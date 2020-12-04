Pregnant teen dies after abortion attempt in Rajasthan's Alwar; rapist and nurse arrested

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by police in Alwar district for the rape of a 17-year-old while a nurse was arrested for an illegal abortion attempt on the minor that led to her death.

The women’s police station in Bhiwadi, about 200 km from Jaipur, arrested the accused on Thursday. He had been in a relationship with the girl for the past three years. He has been booked for rape and murder of the minor victim under the POCSO Act, said Bhiwadi women’s police station SHO Rajesh Yadav.

The teenager who became pregnant after being raped was taken to a private nurse for the abortion. The attempts to abort the foetus however proved fatal. When the girl’s condition deteriorated, her family admitted her to the government hospital on Tuesday where she died, police said.

The 36-year-old nurse identified as Gunjan Saini has been arrested.

SHO Yadav said the accused had a provision store in the same colony where the victim lived with her family in a rented accommodation. The girl’s parents are labourers.

Yadav said the accused had been raping her for a long time and had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.

After the victim became pregnant, she told her family who took her to the nurse to get an abortion.

Yadav said the nurse told police that the victim had already had some tablets for abortion. She said she had only done a check up and given her an injection for strength as she was feeling weak. The nurse said she had asked the family to take the girl to hospital as her condition was serious but they did not listen.

The girl’s post mortem report is awaited while the accused were presented in the POCSO court in Alwar on Friday.