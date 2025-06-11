Prayagraj Stampede: UP Govt Faces Heat Over Disputed Death Toll At Maha Kumbh

Lucknow: Questions are being raised about the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Maha Kumbh stampede that occurred on January 29 in Prayagraj, with opposition leaders challenging the official death count of 37. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has referenced a BBC report suggesting the actual toll may be as high as 82, nearly double the state's figure.

The tragic incident took place during Mauni Amavasya celebrations when massive crowds gathered for the sacred Sangam dip. While authorities maintained the situation was quickly brought under control, concerns have emerged about the accuracy of casualty reports and the transparency of victim compensation.

The compensation process has come under particular scrutiny, with questions being asked about the use of cash payments rather than formal banking channels.

The source of these funds and documentation of their distribution remain unclear. Similar concerns were echoed by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who joined calls for a more thorough investigation.

This controversy follows previous instances where state-reported data has been challenged, including during the pandemic and regarding employment statistics. The timing is notable as political parties prepare for the 2027 state elections, with the opposition positioning itself as advocating for governmental accountability.

Reports from Prayagraj neighborhoods suggest some families received informal payments while being instructed to acknowledge lower casualty numbers. The swift cleanup of the incident site and unresolved missing persons reports have further fueled skepticism about the official narrative.

As the monsoon legislative session approaches, the stampede response is expected to be a focus of debate, with opposition parties likely to press for clarification on several unresolved aspects of the tragedy.

The administration has yet to provide detailed responses to these emerging questions.