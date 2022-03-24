Pratt & Whitney announces new capabilities center in Bengaluru

Pratt & Whitney today announced its plans to open a world-class global supply chain support center in Bengaluru, India. The India Capability Center (ICC) will employ hundreds of analysts and data scientists to augment Pratt & Whitney’s global supply chain, focused on digital capabilities.

“We are proud to announce our Supply Chain Support Center in Bengaluru – a first-of-its-kind investment for Pratt & Whitney in India,” said Jim Hamakiotis, vice president, supply management, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “As we build upon our digital transformation efforts at Pratt & Whitney, the India center will play a crucial role in creating an advanced and integrated global supply chain for us,” he added.

The center began recruiting for its first tranche of 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists and is expected to begin initial operations by April 2022. The center will be co-located at Collins Aerospace’s campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

“India provides the perfect ecosystem of aerospace talent, innovation and capabilities for us,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt & Whitney. “Over the years we have made significant investments, including our state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and our advanced R&D center in Bengaluru. Our new center is a great example of our continued commitment to India, and we aim to grow our in-country capabilities further,” she further added.

The India Capability Center will collaborate with teams across Pratt & Whitney’s global supply chain, and will focus on supply chain operations, procurement, and digital analytics.

“India’s ICC will deliver seamless international collaboration. We look forward to building a team that is curious, innovative and aligned to Pratt & Whitney’s mission – and Bengaluru serves as the perfect talent hub,” said Sandeep Sharma, director, India operations, supply chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Pratt & Whitney already has a strong, decade-old Research & Development (R&D) presence in Bengaluru. The company’s world-class R&D center at Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru focuses on cutting-edge materials and propulsion technologies research.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:11 PM IST